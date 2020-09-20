Monday’s Mangalore University Exam Postponed Amid Heavy Rain

Remaining exam dates are unchanged and those exams will be conducted as per existing schedule.

Mangalore University put out a press release on Sunday, 20 September, saying: “Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu districts, scheduled UG/PG exams of the University on 21 September have been postponed.”

The rescheduled date of Monday’s exams will be shared shortly, informed the University, in the statement shared by ANI.

Remaining exam dates are unchanged and those exams will be conducted as per existing schedule.