Maharashtra HSC Exam Hall Ticket to Release Today 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall tickets/admit cards of the students appearing for HSC Exam 2021 on Saturday, 3 April.
Schools and colleges will be able to download their admit card from the board’s official websites: mahahsscboard.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
All schools and colleges are required to download and print the hall tickets and distribute it among the students free of cost, reported the Hindustan Times. It further mentioned that all the admit cards should be signed by the principal or the institution.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
