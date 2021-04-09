Maharashtra Board Exams of Classes 9, 11 Cancelled

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to cancel the final exams of Classes 9 and 11 of all state government schools. Students of Classes 9 and 11 will be directly promoted to the next class.

Varsha Gaikwad, State Education Minister of Maharashtra said, “considering the current situation in COVID-19 and in the interest of the students, the school education department has decided to give full promotion to the students of 9th and 11th standard in the schools affiliated to the state board.”