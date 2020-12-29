Madhya Pradesh to Merge Govt Schools Under CM Rise Initiative

The plan will be implemented in two phases – in the first phase, schools built within a radius of 3 and 5 km will be merged, including 5 primary and 8 middle level schools with 1,248 students and 25 teachers.

In the second phase schools built within 10 km will also be merged, which comprises of 13 primary and 3 middle schools involving 710 students and 32 teachers.

According to Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar, the merger of schools will save time on inspection of small schools and streamline the process for students. This would further save expenditure on education and help with utilising funds to develop modern technologies.