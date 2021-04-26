Lucknow University BCom, BA Hons 3rd Semester Results Declared

The University of Lucknow on Monday, 26 April, declared the results of BCom 3rd Semester and BA Hons 3rd Semester (Ancient Indian History). Students who appeared for the same can check their result at University's official website: lkouniv.ac.in
On Sunday, University said, “Watch out for BA Hons 3rd and 5th Semester results of AIH, Pol Sc, English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc and BCom, to be uploaded on the University website: lkouniv.ac.in soon."
As per the official information, result of 3rd and 5th semester for other undergraduate subjects will be released soon.
Lucknow University has suspended all the physical operation till 15 May 2021. All classes are to be conducted online due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
Published: undefined