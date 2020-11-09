LSAT-India 2021 Scheduled to be Held from 10 May, Check Exam Fees

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Saturday, 7 November, announced that it will hold the LSAT 2021 in India over two weeks starting 10 May 2021. The exam will be held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to LSAC, the LSAT-India will be administered through the artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test. “Thousands of students successfully took the online 2020 LSAT-India this summer, and we are using that experience to make the 2021 LSAT-India even better for students. The LSAT-India is accepted by a large and growing number of top law schools all across India, so it is a great choice for students who want to maximise their law school opportunities,” said Kellye Testy, LSAC’s President and CEO. Candidates who clear the LSAT online exam will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT-India applications can prepare for the test using free test material from the discover law website.

LSAT-India 2021: Exam Registration Fees

Students can register for the LSAT-India 2021 at discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. Students who register prior to 15 January will have to pay a special early-bird price of Rs 3,499. Students who register after 15 January will pay the standard price of Rs 3,799.

LSAT-India 2021: Preparation Webinars

LSAC will be holding a series of webinars featuring top Indian and international legal education leaders and students who have previously appeared for LSAT-India. The first LSAT-India webinar “ Global Perspectives in Law:From India and Beyond” is scheduled to be held on 17 November. According to LSAC, the LSAT-India webinars aim to help parents and students understand the benefits of global legal education and highlight opportunities available to students.