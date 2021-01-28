LSAT 2021 Postponed to 14 June Due to Delayed CBSE Exams

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 will not be held in May and has been postponed to 14 June, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced on Wednesday, 27 January.

The exam, that was earlier scheduled on 10 May, has been postponed in the wake of the Central Board of Secondary Education dates, which too have been pushed back and will now be held between 4 to 10 June.