Kendriya Vidyalayas Scrap MP Quota: Who is Eligible for Admission?

The Union government on Tuesday, 26 April, scrapped the quota through which members of Parliament (MPs) could recommend names for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), for admission guidelines for 2022-23 academic year and beyond.
The “special provisions” for granting admissions to children of education ministry employees, children and dependent grandchildren of MPs has also been removed.
What makes one eligible for KV admission? What are the special provisions for admissions? Here's all you need to know.
How old should a student be to be eligible for admission?
As per the notice, a child must be at least six years old on 31 March to be eligible for Class 1 admission. However, the child should also not be more than eight years of age
There is no age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. Similarly, there will be no upper and lower age limit for admission to Class 12 provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11
What are the reservations in admissions?
15 percent seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5 percent seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27 percent seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas
3 percent seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for differently abled-children
Who is eligible for admission?
The following priorities shall be followed in giving admissions:
Children of central government, state employees
Children of ex-servicemen
Children of employees of Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/Institute of Higher Learning of the state and central governments
What are the special provisions for admissions?
Following categories of children would be admitted over and above the class strength except where stated otherwise in the provision itself:
Children of serving KV employees
Children of government employees who die in harness
Children of those who have received Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra &Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal (Army), Nausena Medal (Navy), VayuSena Medal (Air Force)
Children of recipients of President's police medal for gallantry and police medal for gallantry
Meritorious sports children
Single girl children in Class 1 and from Class 6 onwards subject to a maximum of two per section in Class 1 and two per class in Class 6 and onward
Children who have shown special talent in Fine Arts and have been recognised at the national or state level
Is there any provision for COVID orphans?
Children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme.
When will students of non-CBSE board be considered for admission?
The students of state boards/ICSE/NIOS may be considered for admission in Class 11 if vacancies exist.
What is the criteria for fresh admission in Class 10 and 12?
The child has been in the same course of studies i.e. in a CBSE-affiliated school
For Class 10, the child must have obtained not less than 55 percent marks in aggregate in Class 9
For admission to Class 12, 55 percent marks in Class 9 examination is mandatory
The child should otherwise be eligible as per KV admission guidelines
The combinations of subjects opted by the student are available in KV
