Kendriya Vidyalayas Scrap MP Quota: Who is Eligible for Admission?

The Union government on Tuesday, 26 April, scrapped the quota through which members of Parliament (MPs) could recommend names for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), for admission guidelines for 2022-23 academic year and beyond.

The “special provisions” for granting admissions to children of education ministry employees, children and dependent grandchildren of MPs has also been removed.

What makes one eligible for KV admission? What are the special provisions for admissions? Here's all you need to know.