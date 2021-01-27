Kendriya Vidyalaya Term-End Exam to Begin from March 1

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Snagathan (KVS) has announced dates for term-end examination for students of Classes 3 to 9 and 11. The exams are scheduled from 1 to 20 March 2021.

The term-end exam will happen in both online and offline mode. Offline exams will be conducted for those students who face connectivity issues or don’t have access to proper devices.

The official notification mentioned, “For Classes 9 and 11, the exams will be conducted in offline mode, if situation permits and by following all the SOPs, otherwise it will be online. Practical exam/project work is to be completed through offline mode, if situation permits, otherwise these too will be held in an online mode.”