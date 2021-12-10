KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be Out Today

KCET 2021 seat allotment result to be released today on kea.kar.nic.in. Images used for representational purposes.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the second round seat allotment result of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) also known as KCET 2021. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared at 04 pm.
Registered candidates will be able to check KCET seat allotment result on the official website of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
Visit the official of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Click on Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CET number
Click on 'Submit'
Check the result and download the allotment letter
Candidates selected in second round allotment result can exercise choices from 10 pm, 10 December to 11:59 pm, 12 December
Candidates can download the admission order (only choice 1 candidates) and pay fees (choice 1 or choice 2 candidates) from 10 am onwards on 13 December to 05:30 pm, 15 December
Last date to report to the allotted colleges: 16 December (before 05:30 pm)
KCET is conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.