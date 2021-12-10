KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be Out Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the second round seat allotment result of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) also known as KCET 2021. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared at 04 pm.

Registered candidates will be able to check KCET seat allotment result on the official website of KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.