JNUEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download

JNU released the provisional answer key of JNUEE on 11 October and allowed candidates to raise objections till 12 October 2021. According to the official notice, challenges that are found correct are incorporated in the final answer key.

Results of the same were announced in November 2021, and were prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates can check their result and official merit/cut-off list on the official website of JNU.