JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022 Released: Steps to Download

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022 was released on 24 February 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released admit cards for the Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) UT Cadre Post written examination on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in. Goes without saying that the admit card is a very important document and all candidates need to carry it on the examination date.
Eligible candidates can download their JKSSB admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in by providing the correct application number and date of birth details.
Candidates need to make sure that the information they are providing is accurate. They should also carefully read the details on the admit card and check if everything is correct.
Candidates appearing for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam need to make sure that they need to report any problem regarding the admit card by 2 March 2022. Any claim after that date will not be entertained by the board.
Candidates should note that the admit card download link has been released on the website on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Here are the details that candidates need to follow while downloading their admit cards for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant written examination:
Step 1: Click on the JKSSB official website: jkssb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link "Admit card/Hall Ticket for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) UT Cadre, Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106."
Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth correctly
Step 4: Click on the submit button once you have entered the details.
Step 5: You will find your JKSSB FAA 2022 admit card displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check the details properly and click on download.
Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for further use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times and Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)