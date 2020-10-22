JEE Main to Be Conducted in More Regional Languages: Edu Minister

At present, candidates can write the entrance exam in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

A greater number of students will now be able to write the JEE (Main) in their regional languages as the Joint Admission Board has decided to conduct the high-stake engineering entrance exam in more regional languages, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday, 22 October.

At present, candidates can write the entrance exam in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said, “In line with the vision of NEP 2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India.”