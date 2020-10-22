JEE Main to Be Conducted in More Regional Languages: Edu Minister

A greater number of students will now be able to write the JEE (Main) in their regional languages as the Joint Admission Board has decided to conduct the high-stake engineering entrance exam in more regional languages, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday, 22 October.
At present, candidates can write the entrance exam in English, Hindi and Gujarati.
In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said, “In line with the vision of NEP 2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India.”
Shedding more light on the issue, Dr Pokhriyal said that JEE Main will also be conducted in regional languages in states where admissions and entry to state engineering colleges is based on examinations conducted in regional language.
“State language of States who admit students based on the JEE (Main) will also be included under this,” he said.
In November 2019, the Ministry of Education (then Human Resource Development Ministry) had announced that starting 2021, JEE Main aspirants would be able to write the entrance test in 11 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 22 Oct 2020,04:24 PM IST