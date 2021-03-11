JEE Main 2021 March Session Admit Card to Release Soon

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session admit card will be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download their admit card from the official website : jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Last date to register for March session exam was extended till Wednesday, 10 March. Exam for the same will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.
The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B.Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”
JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:
JEE Main February session result was released on 8 March 2021.
Published: undefined