JEE Advanced 2021 to Be Held on 3 July: Education Minister

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 7 January, announced that JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on 3 July, while adding that the eligibility criteria of securing 75 percent in board exams for admissions to IITs has been done away with.
Dr Pokhriyal further added that JEE Advanced, which is one of the most crucial entrance tests in India, will be held on 3 July.
It must be noted that in 2020 as well, Dr Pokhriyal had announced that the eligibility criteria of securing 75 percent in boards has been relaxed.
JEE Advanced is a qualifying exam for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at Indian Institutes of Technology.
Only the top 2.50 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main are eligible to write JEE Advanced, which is a much more difficult entrance test to check specific skills.
Earlier, Dr Pokhriyal had announced that JEE Main 2021 would be conducted across four sessions from February to May, instead of two sessions in a year, which is usually the norm.
Published: 07 Jan 2021,06:08 PM IST