FAQ: I Have Qualified JEE Advanced 2020. How do I Apply to IITs?

The registration process for IIT admissions kicked off on 6 October.

Results for JEE Advanced 2020 have been declared and students who have qualified the entrance test can begin applying to IITs from Tuesday, 6 October. But how should students apply to IITs and what is the admission procedure? The Quint spoke to Ramesh Batlish, an expert from the FIITJEE Group to get answers to all these queries.

What is JEE Advanced Cutoff?

JEE Advanced cut-off is the percentage of marks that a candidate must score in order to pass or qualify the exam. In other words, only a candidate who has met the JEE Advanced cut-off will be eligible for applying to IITs. A student in the general category (Common Rank List) must have secured 5 percent each in Physics and Chemistry and Maths and 17.50 percent in aggregate marks in order to qualify for JEE Advanced 2020.

This means a candidate in the general category has to score at least six marks each in subject aggregates of Physics and Chemistry and Maths and 69 percent in aggregate marks.

Will I get admission into IITs on the basis of the JEE Advanced cut-off?

A candidate who meets the JEE Advanced cut-off merely becomes eligible for applying to IITs. This cut-off is a stepping stone and not a guarantee of admission into IITs. Admissions to IITs are based on the All India Rank that is calculated on the basis of aggregate marks. For example, Chirag Falor, who scored 352 out of 396 marks, secured AIR 1 on the basis of his score.

How will admissions take place?

Seats will be allocated to IITs by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and students can register for the Centralised Counseling Process at josaa.nic.in. The list of courses along with the seat matrix is available on the official website.

Candidates can register for counselling from 6 to 15 October 2020.

While registering, students have to mention their JEE Advanced 2020 registration details and their AIR, while choosing the course and institute they want to seek admission to. There is no limit to the number of courses and institutes that a student may apply to.

Which college should I select?

Before selecting for a course in a given IIT, students should have a look at cut-offs of previous years. For instance, if a candidate wants to take up B.tech at IIT Kharagpur, she must look up the cut-off from 2019, 2018 and 2017 in order to get a sense of the range. Students must have a look at cut-offs of as many IITs as possible to understand the chances of their admission, vis-a-vis their AIR.

How will the admission process be organised?

After students have registered with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, their data will be sent to IITs. For example, assume Akash (name changed) has an AIR of 51 and has applied to a course in a given IIT, which has a capacity of 50 students. If all students from AIR 1 to 50 have applied for this course at the given IIT, then the first cut-off will stand at AIR 50. If even one student drops out of the admission process, Akash will have a chance in the next admission round.

What if I don’t get a desired course at any of the IITS?