JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key Released, Check Steps to Download

JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted on 27 September in two shifts across 1,000 exam centres for admission to IITs.

The Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 official answer keys have been released by the conducting institute of the test, IIT Delhi, on Wednesday, 30 September. Students can check the official JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys on jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Delhi has also uploaded students’ response sheets on the website, and they can match it with official answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted on 27 September in two shifts across 1,000 exam centres for admission to IITs.

Students will be able to raise objections against the JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key on the candidate portal. The final JEE Advanced 2020 released after considering the objections, if any. IIT Delhi will release the JEE Advnaced 2020 results on 5 October.

A total 1,60,831 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam this year, which is a record three-year low. According to figures released by IIT-Delhi, the number of candidates who have paid the fees is 1,55,511 out of the 2.5 lakh candidates who were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.