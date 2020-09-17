Jamia Millia Islamia to Conduct Admission Tests for UG, PG Courses

According to the JMI council, result for final semester exams will be declared as early as possible.

Image used for representation only. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint )

Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that it will be conducting written tests for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university was earlier planning to admit students based on merit due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country but the university Executive Council on Tuesday decided to hold tests instead.The university council also announced that result for final semester exams for various courses will be declared as early as possible

The university has conducted final semester/year exams for all faculties except Faculty of Dentistry (FoD) and Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) as it was awaiting guidelines from respective governing bodies.

According to the university, in light of the ongoing pandemic, students will be allowed to pay university and school fees in two installments. However, the total fees is required to be deposited for the issuance of the annual/semester/board exam admit card.

The university council has also approved proposals and final structure for the Integrated Jamia Library System (ILJS) where all 34 university faculties and central library will be integrated into one central library system.