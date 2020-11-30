IIT’s, NIT’s to Delivery Courses in Regional Languages From 2021

JEE Aspirants would also be able to write the test in 11 languages like Gujarati, Kannada, Odiya, Tamil and Urdu. The Quint Image used for representation only. | Photo: The Quint Education JEE Aspirants would also be able to write the test in 11 languages like Gujarati, Kannada, Odiya, Tamil and Urdu.

For the 2021-22 academic year, top engineering institutes, including IITs and NITs, will offer their engineering courses in their respective regional languages. The decision was reached during a high level meeting chaired by Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted for the same,” an official statement by the ministry stated. This is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes regional language as a mode of delivering education. There have been demands of holding the entrance exams, including JEE, NEET, CAT, etc., in regional languages as well.