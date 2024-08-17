'Not the First Time, Not the Last': IIT Bombay Students on 'No Non-Veg' Notice

“It felt like they are creating more and more ‘vegetarian-only' spaces, excluding us from more and more spaces,” said a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, reacting to a poster that was put up outside a canteen on campus.

The purported poster read, “Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen’s dining area is strictly not allowed.” It was put up by the elite institute’s ‘Hygiene Committee’ on 13 August.

“How is eating non-vegetarian food in a common dining area a hygiene issue,” asked another student, who is also a member of the institute’s student body Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC).

The student body shared a picture of the poster on X (formerly Twitter) saying: