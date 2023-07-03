IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 Result: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test results will be out today on Monday, 3 July 2023 on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to upload the documents and freeze IISER preferences from 4 July till 7 July 2023.

This year the IISER Aptitude Test was conducted by the concerned authorities on 17 June for candidates who wish to take admission into five year duel degree programme in Science.