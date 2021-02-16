IGNOU Re-registration Extended till 28 February

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date of re-registration process for the January session. Candidates who want to re-register themselves for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/.
Earlier, the re-registration link was scheduled to close on 15 February 2021, reported The Indian Express.
Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any Undergraduate, Postgraduate or semester-based program can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.
The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.
(With inputs from the The Indian Express)
