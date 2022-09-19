IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended, Steps To Re-Register

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had extended the re-registration process in the 2022 July session. The agency extended the last date of registration till 25 September. Candidates had more than enough time to register themselves on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last day of registration was 25 August 2022 which was shifted to 25 September 2022.

IGNOU officials had informed through its official Twitter handle, "Last date of re-registration for the July session has been extended till 25 September 2022."

Candidates will need their user ID, password, registered mobile number, and registered email and banking details for filling out the IGNOU re-registration application form.