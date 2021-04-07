IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT & Nursing Program Admit Card Released

BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam will be conducted on 11 April.
IGNOU : Admit Card for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) released. | (Photo courtesy: onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 6 April, released the admit card/hall tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam.

Candidates who have registered for any of these exams can download their admit cards from IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

How to Download Admit Card

  • Visit IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the link ’Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021.’
  • Click on the exam you have registered for.
  • Login using your registered credentials.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print it for future use.

Direct link to download BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam admit card.

As per the official website, “reporting time is 9:15 AM and  entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM.”

