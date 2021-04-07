IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT & Nursing Program Admit Card Released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 6 April, released the admit card/hall tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam.
Candidates who have registered for any of these exams can download their admit cards from IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.
Direct link to download BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam admit card.
As per the official website, “reporting time is 9:15 AM and entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM.”
