ICSI CS Result of June 2021 Session Out on 13 October: Details Here

ICSI CS Result of June 2021 session out on 13 October. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of CS for Professional, Executive, and Foundation programmes of the June, 2021 session on 13 October 2021 at 11 am, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.
Students can check the official website icsi.edu to check their ICSI CS result and download it as no physical copy is said to be issued for the result or mark sheet for Executive and Professional programmes.
The scorecards for only the CS Professional Program June 2021 exams, will be sent to the registered address of students after the results are declared online. Candidates can expect this within 30 days of the online declaration of results. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should contact exams@icsi.edu for assistance.
The exam schedule for the December 2021 session has also been announced by ICSI. The enrollment for the next set of examinations will commence from the following day of the result declaration, ie 14 October.
Exams for CS Professional and Executive programs (both old and new syllabus) are expected to be held from 21 to 30 December in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)