ICSI CS Foundation Result Declared, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared results for CS foundation examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website of ICSI at: www.icsi.edu. The CS Foundation exams were held on 26 and 27 December 2020.
All India Provisional merit list for Foundation program has also been released by ICSI.
ICSI CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) 2021 is also scheduled to release on 18 January at 2 pm.
Direct link to check CS Foundation result and download E-Marksheet.
Direct link to download All India Provisional Merit List - FOUNDATION Programme.
