ISC 2021: Council Asks Schools to Submit Project Marks Online

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board exams, has asked affiliated schools to submit marks obtained by Class 12 students in projects through the online mode, reported The Telegraph.
Although the process for submitting marks online will begin on 18 December, the circular sent by the Council to schools hasn’t mentioned a last date for the same.
Students of Class 12 usually submit a project or a file, which is evaluated by an external examiner, who also conducts a viva at the school. Following this, marks for this process are uploaded by the said external examiner.
How will vivas be taken?
According to the report, the council has said that wherever possible and if candidates are allowed to visit schools, vivas can be taken following social distancing measures, which will also include calling students to school in a staggered manner.
Additionally, the council has also said that the project work could either be hand written or typed, while also giving students the option to scan these files and send them over to the school.
When will ICSE & ISC exams take place?
According to a Times of India report dated 27 November, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had said that board exams conducted by the council were unlikely “anytime before the middle of next year.”
Expressing the board’s difficulty to conduct board exams between April and May, when several states are scheduled to go into polls, Arathoon said that the council will have to wait for the Union Ministry of Education’s decision on the matter.
(With inputs from The Telegraph and The Times of India.)
Published: undefined