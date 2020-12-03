Reopen Schools For ICSE, ISC Students in Jan: Board Tells States

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC board examinations, has requested all states and union territories to allow schools affiliated to the board to reopen partially in January, reports The Indian Express.
According to the report, the council has requested state governments to consider reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 students from 4 January, so that they can attend practical classes and get their doubts cleared by teachers.
The board, which usually conducts examinations in February, said that it has not yet taken a call on dates for class 10 and 12 board examinations to be conducted in 2021, while adding that it has written to the Election Commission of India, enquiring about dates for elections in states that will go to polls between April and May 2021.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
Published: undefined