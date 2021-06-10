ICMR JRF 2021 Exam to Be Conducted on 12 September, Check Details

The official notification about filing of the online application will release in the last week of June 2021 on the websites of ICMR and PGIMER. Whereas, the candidates will be able to fill the online application form from 1 July to 31 July 2021, tentatively.

Candidates who want to apply for the same should check out ICMR's official website: icmr.nic.in, or PGIMER's website: pgimer.edu.in, regularly.