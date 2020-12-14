ICAI CA January 2021 Exam Scheduled Released, Check Dates Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday, 13 December, released the exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam which will be held from 21 January-7 February.
The foundation course exam will be conducted on 21, 23, 25, and 28 January.
The intermediate course exam under old scheme for Group I will be held on 22, 24, 27, 29 January.
The intermediate course exam under old scheme for Group II will be held on 1, 3 and 5 February.
The IPC course exam, under new scheme will be held on 22, 24, 27 and 29 January while Group-II on 1, 3, 5 and 7 February.
The final course exam, under old scheme is scheduled to be held on 21, 23, 25 and 28 January for Group- I and 30 January 2, 4 and 6 February for Group-II.
The new scheme Group I exam will be held on 21, 23, 25, 28 January, and 30 January, 2, 4, 6 February for Group-II exams.
The ICAI CA 2021 exam will be 3 hours in duration, except Paper 3 and 4 of the CA Foundation Exam which will be 2 hours.
“In paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination there will be no advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm,” the ICAI notification mentioned.