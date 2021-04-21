ICAI CA Foundation June Exam Registration Begins: How to Apply
Candidates can apply for CA Foundation June exam till 4 May.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has commenced the registration for CA Foundation June exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the same at ICAI official website: icaiexam.icai.org.
Candidates can apply for CA Foundation June exam till 4 May. However, with a late fee, the can apply till 7 May 2021.
How to Apply for CA Foundation June Exam
Visit ICAI's official website: icaiexam.icai.org.
Click on the registration tab on the home page.
Register yourself using all your relevant details.
Log in using your registered credentials.
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
The ICAI CA Foundation exams will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, 30 June 2021. It will be held in two shits. Paper 1 and 2 will be of 3 hours from 2 PM-5 PM, while, Paper 3 and 4 will be of 2 hours from 2 PM-4 PM.
All the Indian citizen applying for CA foundation exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500.