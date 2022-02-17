IBPS PO/MT XI Scores Declared: Check Steps To Download Marksheet

Check IBPS PO/MT XI scores at ibps.in.
The scores for the Probationary Officer (PO/MT XI) Mains were released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 16 February.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in and download their respective scorecards.
Candidates must note that the last date to download your scorecards is 24 February.
The IBPS PO/MT XI Main examination was conducted on 22 January at various exam centres across India. The results of the IBPS PO Main exam were declared on 10 February.
Please refer to the step-by-step procedure given below to download your IBPS PO/MT XI Mains scorecards.
Visit the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'IBPS PO Mains scores 2021,' available on the home page
Enter your official log in credentials, such as username and password, in order to log in.
Your IBPS PO/MT XI Mains Scores 2021 will be displayed on your screen.
Check them thoroughly and download the page.
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the IBPS to check the procedure to download the scores of the IBPS PO MT XI examination.
For more updates, please stay tuned to The Quint.