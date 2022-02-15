IBPS PO 2021: Admit Card for Interview Released

Download IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card now
The admit card for IBPS PO 2021 interview has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and download their respective admit cards.
Candidates must note that they must check the interview call letter on the official website of IBPS between 14 February 2022 and 3 March 2022.
Consequently, candidates who would have cleared the exams shall be eligible to sit for the interview.
Candidates must note that the result for the IBPS PO 2021 main exam was announced on 10 February 2022. Henceforth, candidates can check and download their result till 16 February 2022.
Refer to the step by step procedure given below to download your IBPS PO 2021 admit card.
Visit the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'IBPS Interview Call Letter' on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials in order to log in.
Your IBPS PO 2021 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the interview shall be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/union territory with the assistance of IBPS.
In addition, interviews shall be held at various test centres, whose details such as the address, time and date of the Interview will be made available to candidates on their call letters.
For more information on the IBPS PO 2021 admit card, please refer to the official website of IBPS as well as The Quint for regular updates.
