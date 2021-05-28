Listen, Don’t Judge: How Schools Can Help Those Orphaned by COVID

The second onslaught of COVID-19 has completely shaken the confidence of both adults and children, disrupted life in ways that has never been seen before. For many of us, it is a life-threatening prospect.

We have to realign our thinking for the sake of our children and find answers to the following queries.

How do we grapple with the new reality and bring renewed faith into our lives?

How do we become the voice in the storm but the calm for children?

Children are facing deep personal losses due to the passing away of their family members. Throughout the pandemic, schools have worked in a variety of ways through activities and processes to strengthen the coping mechanism of children.

The magnitude of personal grief and bereavement that children are facing has to be dealt with sensitivity and compassion.