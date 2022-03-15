Exclusive|College Life Ruined: Student Petitioner on Karnataka HC Hijab Ruling

Video producer: Smitha TK

The Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the Hijab ban is “heartbreaking” and will result in many women losing out on their educational rights, said Aliya Assadi, one of the lead student petitioners.

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Assadi said she was hopeful till the last minute that the court will rule in the students’ favor.

“When the verdict came out, it was just heartbreaking, we had so much hope and faith in the judicial system that we will get justice and we will be given our constitutional rights,” Assadi said. "It’s not only me, but all the girls who are suffering had hoped that they would be given justice. They were just looking for sunrise but we can see that again we are denied our education and religious rights," she added.

Assadi, 17, was one of the 6 students who were the first victims of the Hijab ban instituted at the Government PU College For Girls in Udupi.