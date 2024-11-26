HBSE Haryana Board Result 2024 Out: How to Check Class 10, 12 October Results?

advertisement
Haryana Board of School Education released the results for the October 10th and 12th class examinations 2024. Students who appeared in the exams can access their scorecards on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.
To download the HBSE Haryana Board October Result 2024, students must log in using their registration number, date of birth, and other required details on the official website.
The scorecards will provide students with detailed information including their name, roll number, registration number, district, student category, stream of study, marks obtained in theory and practical subjects, result status, grade, CGPA, subjects appeared for, and total marks obtained.
Students are advised to carefully review their scorecards and contact the relevant authorities for any necessary corrections.
Candidates must follow below steps to download the HBSE Haryana Board 10, 12 October results 2024.
Go to the official website, bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the direct link to the 'HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 result'
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter your required login details like registration number, date of birth, and other details
Your class 10th, and 12th results will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 results for future reference.
