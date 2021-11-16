Haryana TET 2021 Online registration begins
The registration process for Haryana TET 2021 has begun on 15 November 2021 by the Board of School Education (BSEH).
Interested candidates can now apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is for the Haryana TET 2021 is 25 November 2021.
Candidates must also note that the correction link will open on 26 November 2021 till 28 November 2021. Hence, if any candidate wishes to make any changes to their application post submission, they must be mindful of these dates.
The Haryana TET 2021 exam shall be conducted on 18 December 2021 and 19 December 2021 for a total duration iof 150 minutes.
Please read below for five easy steps to apply for the Haryana TET 2021-
Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'HTET 2021' available on the home page.
You will be redirected to a new page will open wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials.
Consequently, fill the Haryana TET 2021 application form and upload the required documents.
Once you have crosschecked all details, make the payment of application fees and submit
Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future purposes
Candidates must note that the Haryana TET exam pattern shall involve multiple choice questions.
Each question will carry one mark and four options would be given to the candidate to choose the right answer. There has been no official notification regarding any negative marking.
Candidates are thus advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of BSEH mentioned above for more details on the Haryana TET 2021 exam
