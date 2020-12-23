Haryana Schools to Remain Closed for Classes 1-8 in View of COVID

The Haryana government on Wednesday, 23 December, announced that online classes for class 1-8 will continue in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the state government, assessment for students will be taken from January through AVSAR app. Offline classes for class 9-12 students have already begun. However, school timings have been changed to 10 am to 1 pm.

“Schools will continue to remain closed for the classes from Class 1 to 8. Students of these classes in government schools will be taught through EDUSAT and for this, the school education department has developed an app named AVSAR. Monthly assessment tests will be started from the first week of January through this mobile app. Teachers have been directed to register every student on the AVSAR app and ensure that students are using this app regularly. All the teachers have been directed to attend the school every day to update the skill passbook and also update the details about continuous comprehensive assessment work,” said a spokesperson of the state education department.