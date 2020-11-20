Haryana Schools Shut Till 30 Nov As 150 Students Test COVID +ve

All schools in Haryana have been asked to remain shut till 30 November. The Quint Schools, Colleges Reopening in Andhra Pradesh: The Chief Minister asked the officials to design the academic calendar keeping in mind all the COVID precautions. | (Photo: PTI) Education All schools in Haryana have been asked to remain shut till 30 November.

Barely three weeks after they reopened for classes 9 to 12, schools in Haryana have been asked to shut again till 30 November, after around 150 students in the state tested positive for COVID-19. The states education department has asked for sanitisation of all schools, which had reopened on 2 November, when cases of coronavirus in the state had declined.

According to an earlier report by news agency PTI, the highest number of cases have been recorded in Rewari, where 91 students across 13 schools have tested positive, followed by 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar.

In Jind, around 30 students and 10 teachers have been infected with the virus. The condition of the children, who are between Classes 9 and 10, is stable and most of them have been placed under home isolation.

Students to Be Screened in All Schools: Health Minister

According to officials, schools in which the cases were detected have been shut for a few days following government guidelines and the health of the students is being constantly monitored. Additionally, students and teachers who had come in contact with the infected children are being screened for the virus as well.

Anil Vij, the Health Minister of Haryana, has said that health department teams will conduct health checkups of students and staffers in all school, and action will be taken against schools not following SOPs.