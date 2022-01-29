Haryana HTET 2021 Results Declared: How to Check?

Haryana TET 2021 results declared.
(Photo: The Quint)
The results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 have been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the BSEH, at bseh.org.in, to check their results.
HTET 2021 is an eligibility test for teachers in the state of Haryana.
Candidates who clear Paper 1 of HTET shall be deemed eligible to teach students of Classes 1 to 5.
On the other hand, candidates who clear the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) test will be eligible to teach students till Class 12.
Here's a simple step-by-step guide to check and download your Haryana HTET 2021 result.
Visit the official website of Haryana TET at haryanatet.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'HTET Result - 2021',
Enter your official login credentials.
Your Haryana TET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.
Check it thoroughly and download it.
Take a printout for future reference.
The Haryana HTET was conducted on 18 December 2021 and 19 December 2021 for a total duration of 150 minutes. All three stages of the exam, namely PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3), were conducted together on the same dates.
Additionally, according to an official announcement, only 13.70 percent of PRT candidates, 4.30 percent of TGT candidates, and 14.52 percent of PGT candidates have passed in the exam.
For more information on HTET 2021, please visit the official website mentioned above.