Goa Class 9, 11 Mid-Term Exams to Be Held by 24 April: Report

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Sunday, 10 January, has asked all its schools in the state to conduct examinations for classes 9 and 11 students at their respective schools before April 24, reported PTI.

According to a schedule released by the education board, this is to ensure that schools are able to provide the required infrastructure and manpower to conduct the board exams, which will be held from 26 April.

Schools for class 10 and class 12 started from 21 November in Goa, after the government reviewed the COVID-19 status in the UT. The board has given schools the liberty to conduct the exams as per their convenience.

“Those schools that have already conducted the first mid-term and first-term exams need not conduct it again,” the circular read.