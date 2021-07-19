Goa Board GBSHSE Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today: Here's How To Check

Goa Board GBSHSE Class 12th Result can be checked at gbshse.gov.in.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will formally declare Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 result on Monday, 19 July. The result will be announced at 5 pm.
Students who were enrolled to appear for Goa Class 12 board exam can check their result on GBSHSE's official website: gbshse.gov.in.
Clearing the confusion regarding the declaration of result, Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye stated that Class 12 result will be declared on Monday, at 5 pm, reported NDTV.
Visit the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.gov.in
Click on Class 12/ HSSC result link on the homepage
Login using the required details
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
Students can also get their result through SMS by typing GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and sending it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750, reported Indian Express.
GBSHSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from 24 April to 18 May 2021. But the state government decided to cancel it in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of Class 10 board exam result, Class 11 final result, and Class 12 internal assessments. Classes 10 and 11 result will be given 30 percent weightage each, and the rest 40 percent will be evaluated using Class 12 internal assessment marks.
