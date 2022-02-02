Gate 2022 Travel Pass Released by IIT Kharagpur

Download GATE 2022 Travel Pass. Image used for representative purposes.
A travel pass for GATE 2022 aspirants has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur.
This decision has come into play, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions across the country. The GATE 2022 exam is currently scheduled to be held on four weekends across India, beginning from 5 February 2022. Thus, in order for the candidates to travel safely from their home towns to the examination centres, IIT Kharagpur has taken this decision.
Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 Travel Pass is available on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The GATE 2022 Travel Pass will also be valid for the JAM 2022 examination that is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2022. If any candidate is appearing for both the exams, the travel card will be highly useful to them.
According to the notice released by IIT Kharagpur, candidates carrying the letter may also be allowed to move for the examination.
However, all candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the GATE 2022 admit card, along with the travel pass, on the date of the exam.
For those who are not aware, the GATE 2022 exam is a national examination that is being jointly conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee), under the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Government of India.
Candidates from all over the country appear for the GATE 2022 to secure admission in Postgraduate Programs (Master's and Doctoral), with the Ministry of Education (MoE), and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, along with fulfilling the admission criteria of the various admitting institutes as well.
This year in 2022, the exam is scheduled to be held in an online format across 203 cities across India.
For more updates on the GATE 2022 exam, please stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)