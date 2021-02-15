GATE 2021 Results to Be Released on 22 March

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 are expected to be released on 22 March 2021 by the Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). Candidates who appeared for the same can download their results at its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
As per the official information, “GATE 2021 results will be announced on 22nd March 2021 and will be available on the GOAPS Website. GATE 2021 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results. No information on the GATE 2021 score will be available after this period.”
Qualified candidates will be able to access their scorecard for free after the declaration of result, ie from 26 March to 31 May 2021. Candidates must download their scorecards for future use. After 31 May, candidates can obtain a soft copy of their scorecards by paying a sum of Rs 500, till 31 December 2021. Scorecards for GATE 2021 will not be issued post-31 December.
GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.
