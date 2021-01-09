GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Here’s How You Can Download It

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card was released by the Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Friday, 8 January 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021, conducted by IIT Bombay is scheduled on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February, result for the same is expected on 22 March 2021.

Note: Candidates who have applied for two subjects need to download two different admit cards using the same credentials.