GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Here’s How You Can Download It

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card was released by the Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Friday, 8 January 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
GATE 2021, conducted by IIT Bombay is scheduled on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February, result for the same is expected on 22 March 2021.
Note: Candidates who have applied for two subjects need to download two different admit cards using the same credentials.
Two new subjects – environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science – have been added by the conducting body to GATE 2021.
Eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 has also been relaxed from 10+2+4 to 10+2+3. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions.
GATE is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects of Engineering, Technology, Architecture and in post-graduate level subjects of Arts, Commerce and Science.
Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.
Published: undefined