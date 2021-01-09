GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Here’s How You Can Download It

Candidates can download their admit card from its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
Candidates can download their admit card on gate.iitb.ac.in. | (Photo: The Quint)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card was released by the Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Friday, 8 January 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021, conducted by IIT Bombay is scheduled on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February, result for the same is expected on 22 March 2021.

Note: Candidates who have applied for two subjects need to download two different admit cards using the same credentials.

GATE 2021: How to Download Admit Card

  • Browse to official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the link that reads “Admit Card is available for download”.
  • Login using your login details.
  • GATE 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. You can download/print it.

Two new subjects – environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science – have been added by the conducting body to GATE 2021.

Eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 has also been relaxed from 10+2+4 to 10+2+3. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions.

GATE is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects of Engineering, Technology, Architecture and in post-graduate level subjects of Arts, Commerce and Science.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.

