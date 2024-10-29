FMGE December 2024 Registration Begins: Steps to Apply at natboard.edu.in

advertisement
The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online registration process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024. Interested candidates can apply online at the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in, until 18 November at 11:55 pm.
The FMGE, a screening test conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC), allows foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India. The exam will be held on 12 January, with admit cards available for download starting 8 January. Results are expected to be announced on 12 February.
The application fee for FMGE 2024 is Rs 6,195, which includes a Rs 5,250 fee and 18 percent GST. Candidates may also incur additional platform fees. The exam consists of a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts of 150 questions each. Candidates must complete each part within 150 minutes.
The NBEMS will not allow candidates to move to the next section until the allotted time for the previous section is complete. There is no provision to review or change answers after the allotted time for a section expires.
To pass the FMGE, candidates must obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300. The NBEMS will not entertain requests for re-totaling, re-evaluation, or the awarding of grace marks.
Candidates can contact the NBEMS at 7996165333 or through the helpline portal on the applicant login for assistance with application-related issues, such as refund requests and payment gateway problems. For queries related to eligibility, documents, and images, candidates should contact the NBEMS through their communication web portal.
Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for FMGE December 2024 Registration.
Complete the registration process.
Fill in the application process.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
