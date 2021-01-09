First & Second-Year Classes to Resume in Karnataka After 14 Jan

After reopening colleges for final-year students in November, Karnataka has decided to resume offline classes for first and second-year college students after 14 January 2021, reported The Indian Express.
The dates were announced on Friday, 8 January, by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who also asked Vice Chancellors of both government and public colleges and officials from other departments to suggest a date by when classes could resume for first and second-year students.
According to The Hindu, attendance of final-year students under the Department of Technical Education had risen to around 65 percent by end of December, while the same in degree colleges stood at 40-45 percent.
Following an upward trend in attendance for final-year students, the state government had started discussing ways to resume classes for first and second-year students.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
