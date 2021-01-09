First & Second-Year Classes to Resume in Karnataka After 14 Jan

After reopening colleges for final-year students in November, Karnataka has decided to resume offline classes for first and second-year college students after 14 January 2021, reported The Indian Express.

The dates were announced on Friday, 8 January, by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who also asked Vice Chancellors of both government and public colleges and officials from other departments to suggest a date by when classes could resume for first and second-year students.