Student of MSU, Gujarat, Booked for ‘Objectionable’ Artwork at Exhibition

The protesters pressed the faculty to take action. The protesters vandalised some of the faculty’s furniture when they defended the exhibition. The police then arrived to disperse the crowd. Even then, the protesters chanted slogans, calling students ‘separatists.’ The Vadodara city police had deployed two units to maintain law and order.

On 6 May, the university's vice-chancellor, Dr Vijay Kumar Srivastava, constituted a nine-member fact-finding committee to probe the matter.



The FIR had been filed by Jaswantsinh Raulji, a student of the same faculty, who accused Kundan Yadav of creating artwork of newspaper cuttings in the form of gods and goddesses.