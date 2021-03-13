FAQ: Which Subjects Are Compulsory for Engineering Admissions?

In a major change in the eligibility criteria for engineering courses, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – the technical education regulator – on Friday, 12 March, made Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) optional for students who wish to pursue technical courses like biotechnology, textile or agriculture engineering at the undergraduate level.
AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe stated that the change is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) that encourages flexibility in the choice of subjects.
According to the new rules, which subjects are required to gain admission to engineering colleges?
Students seeking admission to engineering colleges will have to pass Class 12 with any of the three following subjects:
Is there a cut-off criteria for reserved and unreserved category students?
AICTE also informed that the unreserved category students must score 45 percent marks, and reserved category students must score 40 percent marks in order to pass Class 12.
What if I am not proficient in Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Is there any course I can pursue?
According to the new AICTE handbook, universities will offer bridge courses for subjects, such as Mathematics, Physics and Engineering drawing, for students from different education backgrounds to achieve the learning objectives of the course.
