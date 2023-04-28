'Hope Faizan is Last': Mother of Deceased IIT Student After Order to Exhume Body

"After Calcutta High Court's order to conduct a second post-mortem, we feel that we are getting closer to the truth," Faizan Ahmed's mother Rehana told The Quint two days after the court directed an exhumation of his body.

Twenty-three-year-old Faizan was a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, whose decomposed body was found in room 205 of the college's Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hostel on 14 October 2022.